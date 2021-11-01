Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $298.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

