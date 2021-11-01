Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 970 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,932,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.