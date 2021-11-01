Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

