Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 852.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,029 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

