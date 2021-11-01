Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $12.08 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after buying an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the period.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93. General Electric has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

