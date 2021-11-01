Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 126,172 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $86,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $81,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,846. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

