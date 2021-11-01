Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $65.90 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,406 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $65,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 38.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 18,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 282.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $696.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,282. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $705.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.97.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,652. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.