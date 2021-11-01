Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $111.14 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,002,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,138,000. Truist Financial comprises about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

TFC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.14. 36,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

