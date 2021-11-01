Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 365,195 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,195 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $50,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

SUI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,863. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

