Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 61.8% in October

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $776.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.