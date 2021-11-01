Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 61.8% in October

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $776.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
