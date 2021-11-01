Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Position Increased by Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 5,679.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245,001 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up 0.3% of Ashmore Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ashmore Group plc owned 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $32,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 199,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,315,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 370,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

