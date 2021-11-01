Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target Increased to €3.90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.