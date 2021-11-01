Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 677,786 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 15.28% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $603,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

