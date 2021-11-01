Bank of America Corp DE Has $677.25 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.19% of PACCAR worth $677,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 79,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 491.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

