Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $465,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

