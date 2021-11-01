Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.