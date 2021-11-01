Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,205 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Daseke worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

