Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,298.0 days.

BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.