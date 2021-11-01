Barclays Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

