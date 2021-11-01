Barclays Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

