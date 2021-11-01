Barclays Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $67.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.21.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.