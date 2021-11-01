Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,866,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $37,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

BCS opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.