Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on B. Truist reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

NYSE B remained flat at $$41.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,896. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

