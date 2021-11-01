Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.29.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.