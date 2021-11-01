Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

