Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,329 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,367,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. 11,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

