Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BHC opened at $28.08 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

