Bayberry Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 5.5% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,420.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,382.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,304.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 240.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,591.10 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

