Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,846,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 2,571,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS BTEGF remained flat at $$3.36 on Monday. 473,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.