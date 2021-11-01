Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.93.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.