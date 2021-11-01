BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.47 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

