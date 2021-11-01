Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Beacon has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $5,150.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00092410 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

