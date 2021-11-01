Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $461.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,540. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.38 and a 52-week high of $462.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

