Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $74.31 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.33. 14,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

