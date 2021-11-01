Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.34. 442,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,814,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

