Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,281 shares of company stock valued at $491,990,366. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $47.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,917.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,550. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,831.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,629.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.03 and a 1 year high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

