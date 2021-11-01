Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. 766,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,582,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.