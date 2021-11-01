BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.47

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.23, with a volume of 77328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$700.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.08.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9913687 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

