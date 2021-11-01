BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00231208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

