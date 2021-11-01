Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 50,475 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 109,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,674,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

