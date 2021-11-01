Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 4,737,961 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,294,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,737,961 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.6% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 1.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,756,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

BMY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.96. 79,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

