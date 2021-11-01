Berry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 644,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

