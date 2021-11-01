Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,109 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPOD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOD opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

