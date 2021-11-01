Berylson Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,903,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 3.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.56. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.17 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

