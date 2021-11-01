Berylson Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Dada Nexus accounts for approximately 2.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 6,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.