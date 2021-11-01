Berylson Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Latch stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.11. 3,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,993. Latch, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTCH. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

