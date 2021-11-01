Berylson Capital Partners LLC Takes $7.05 Million Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000. ContextLogic comprises approximately 1.6% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock worth $8,530,201. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,612,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.