Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $151,273.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

