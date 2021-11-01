BGC Partners (BGCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.77. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.