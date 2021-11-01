Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.07.

BILL opened at $294.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

